Image Source : AP Pakistan asks India for Hydroxychloroquine to combat coronavirus outbreak

As the coronavirus outbreak spreads across Pakistan, the Imran Khan government has sought India's. As per sources, Pakistan has asked India for Hydroxychloroquine. Earlier, the United States and Brazil had also sought Hydroxycholorquine consignments from India. Hydroxychloroquine is a malaria drug touted as a possible coronavirus treatment.

Pakistan has become the latest country to seek India's help after the country has seen almost 6,000 coronavirus cases and over 100 deaths. Chloroquine and a newer, similar drug called hydroxychloroquine have been pushed by President Donald Trump. But the drugs have long been known to have potentially serious side effects.

Earlier, Pakistan had banned the export of Hydroxychloroquine after it was asserted that the drug can be used to treat the symptoms of coronavirus.

In Pakistan, there has been confusion over which department -- Commerce Division or the National Health Ministry -- has authority to impose ban on export of medicines, according to the Dawn newspaper.

(Indiatvnews.com strongly recommends not to use any drug without doctor's advice)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage