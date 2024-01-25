Venkaiah Naidu and Chiranjeevi confer with Padma Vibhushan, 17 get Padma Bhushan, 110 Padma Shri

Padma Awards 2024: The government on the eve of Republic Day 2024 announced the winners of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri awardees. According to the list, 17 people have been honoured with Padma Bhushan, five have honoured with Padma Vibhusan and 110 have been awarded Padma Shri.
Padma Vibhushan Awardees 2024
- Vyjayantimala Bali, Art, Tamil Nadu
- Konidela Chiranjeevi, Art, Andhra Pradesh
- M Venkaiah Naidu, Public Affairs, Andhra Pradesh
- Bindeshwar Pathak (Posthumous), Social Work, Bihar
- Padma Subrahmanyam, Art, Tamil Nadu
Padma Bhushan Awardees 2024
- M Fathima Beevi (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Kerala
- Hormusji N Cama, Literature & Education Journalism, Maharashtra
- Mithun Chakraborty, Art, West Bengal
- Sitaram Jindal, Trade & Industry, Karnataka
- Young Liu, Trade & Industry, Taiwan
- Ashwin Balachand Mehta, Medicine, Maharashtra
- Satyabrata Mookherjee (Posthumous), Public Affairs, West Bengal
- Ram Naik, Public Affairs, Maharashtra
- Tejas Madhusudan Patel, Medicine, Gujarat
- Olanchery Rajagopal, Public Affairs, Kerala
- Dattatray Ambadas Mayaloo alias Rajdutt, Art, Maharashtra
- Togdan Rinpoche (Posthumous) Others, Spiritualism, Ladakh
- Pyarelal Sharma, Art, Maharashtra
- Chandreshwar Prasad Thakur, Medicine, Bihar
- Usha Uthup, Art, West Bengal
- Vijaykanth (Posthumous), Art, Tamil Nadu
- Kundan Vyas Literature & Education, Journalism, Maharashtra