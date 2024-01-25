Venkaiah Naidu and Chiranjeevi confer with Padma Vibhushan, 17 get Padma Bhushan, 110 Padma Shri

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational image

Padma Awards 2024: The government on the eve of Republic Day 2024 announced the winners of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri awardees. According to the list, 17 people have been honoured with Padma Bhushan, five have honoured with Padma Vibhusan and 110 have been awarded Padma Shri.

Padma Vibhushan Awardees 2024

Vyjayantimala Bali, Art, Tamil Nadu Konidela Chiranjeevi, Art, Andhra Pradesh M Venkaiah Naidu, Public Affairs, Andhra Pradesh Bindeshwar Pathak (Posthumous), Social Work, Bihar Padma Subrahmanyam, Art, Tamil Nadu

Padma Bhushan Awardees 2024