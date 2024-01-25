Thursday, January 25, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Venkaiah Naidu and Chiranjeevi confer with Padma Vibhushan, 17 get Padma Bhushan, 110 Padma Shri

Venkaiah Naidu and Chiranjeevi confer with Padma Vibhushan, 17 get Padma Bhushan, 110 Padma Shri

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2024 23:33 IST
Representational image
Image Source : INDIA TV Representational image

Padma Awards 2024: The government on the eve of Republic Day 2024 announced the winners of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri awardees. According to the list, 17 people have been honoured with Padma Bhushan, five have honoured with Padma Vibhusan and 110 have been awarded Padma Shri.

Padma Vibhushan Awardees 2024 

  1. Vyjayantimala Bali, Art, Tamil Nadu
  2. Konidela Chiranjeevi, Art, Andhra Pradesh
  3. M Venkaiah Naidu, Public Affairs, Andhra Pradesh
  4. Bindeshwar Pathak (Posthumous), Social Work, Bihar
  5. Padma Subrahmanyam, Art, Tamil Nadu

Padma Bhushan Awardees 2024

  1. M Fathima Beevi (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Kerala
  2. Hormusji N Cama, Literature & Education Journalism, Maharashtra
  3. Mithun Chakraborty, Art, West Bengal
  4. Sitaram Jindal, Trade & Industry, Karnataka
  5. Young Liu, Trade & Industry, Taiwan
  6. Ashwin Balachand Mehta, Medicine, Maharashtra
  7. Satyabrata Mookherjee (Posthumous), Public Affairs, West Bengal
  8. Ram Naik, Public Affairs, Maharashtra
  9. Tejas Madhusudan Patel, Medicine, Gujarat
  10. Olanchery Rajagopal, Public Affairs, Kerala
  11. Dattatray Ambadas Mayaloo alias Rajdutt, Art, Maharashtra
  12. Togdan Rinpoche (Posthumous) Others, Spiritualism, Ladakh
  13. Pyarelal Sharma, Art, Maharashtra
  14. Chandreshwar Prasad Thakur, Medicine, Bihar
  15. Usha Uthup, Art, West Bengal
  16. Vijaykanth (Posthumous), Art, Tamil Nadu
  17. Kundan Vyas Literature & Education, Journalism, Maharashtra

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News