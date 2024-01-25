Padma Awards 2024 announced: Check complete list of winners

The Padma Awards 2024 were announced on the occasion of Republic Day eve on Thursday night. The last date for nominations for the Padma Awards was September 15, 2023.
Here is the list of 34 Padma Shri awardees
- Parbati Baruah: India’s 1st female elephant mahout, who overcame stereotypes to create a space for herself in a traditionally male-dominated field
- Jageshwar Yadav:Tribal Welfare Worker from Jashpur who dedicated his life for the upliftment of marginalized Birhor & Pahadi Korwa people
- Chami Murmu: Tribal Environmentalist and Women empowerment champion from Seraikela Kharsawan
- Gurvinder Singh: Divyang Social Worker from Sirsa who worked for betterment of homeless, destitute, women, orphans and divyangjan.
- Sathyanarayana Beleri: Rice farmer from Kasaragod, who evolved into a guardian of paddy crop by preserving over 650 traditional rice varieties.
- Sangthankima: Social worker from Aizawl who has been running Mizoram's largest orphanage 'Thutak Nunpuitu Team’.
- Hemchand Manjhi: A traditional medicinal practitioner from Narayanpur, providing affordable healthcare to villagers for over 5 decades, having started serving the needy since the age of 15.
- Dukhu Majhi: Tribal Environmentalist from Sindri village, Purulia.
- K Chellammal: Organic Farmer from South Andaman, successfully developed a 10 acre organic farm.
-