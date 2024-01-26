Padma Awards 2024: PM Modi congratulates all recipients, says 'India cherishes their contribution'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Padma Awards 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (January 25) congratulated all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards and said India cherishes their contribution across diverse sectors.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, actors Vyjayantimala Bali and Konidela Chiranjeevi, Sulabh International founder late Bindeshwar Pathak, first woman judge of Supreme Court late M Fathima Beevi and Bombay Samachar owner Hormusji N Cama were among 132 eminent persons awarded Padma awards on Thursday.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty, Foxconn Chairman Young Liu from Taiwan, BJP veteran Ram Naik, actor late Vijaykanth, singer Usha Uthup and philanthropist Kiran Nadar were also awarded the coveted civilian awards on the eve of 75th Republic Day, according to an official statement.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their contribution across diverse sectors." "May they continue to inspire people with their exceptional work," he said.

Bharat Ratna:

The government had already announced on Tuesday (January 23) that it would confer the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, on two-time Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur posthumously.

Know more about Padma Awards:

Padma Awards- one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/fields of activities, viz- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April every year. For the year 2024, the President has approved conferment of 132 Padma Awards including 2 duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per the list below.

The list comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri Awards. 30 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 8 persons from the category of Foreigners, NRI, PIO, OCI and 9 Posthumous awardees.

