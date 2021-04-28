Oxygen Express with 64 MT of life-saving gas reaches Bhopal from Bokaro

Image Source : PTI (FILE) 'Oxygen Express' with 6 tankers reaches Bhopal from Bokaro

An Oxygen Express, a special train being run by Indian Railways to transport medical oxygen containers in different parts of the country, reached Bhopal on Wednesday morning. The train, carrying 6 oxygen tankers having a combined capacity of 64 MT of the life-saving gas, arrived at Mandideep railway station in Bhopal from Jharkhand's Bokaro.

The train left from Bokaro on Tuesday morning. It covered a distance of 1,180 km (approx) in 17 hours. The train reached Bhopal via Kotshila, Jharsuguda, Bilaspur, New Katni and Jabalpur.

Out of the six tankers, two were unloaded at Jabalpur and four will be unloaded at Mandideep station near Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh reported 12,686 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally above the five lakh-mark. The state's caseload stands at 5,11,990, including 5,221 deaths, as per official figures.

