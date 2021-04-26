Army readies 150 beds isolation centre in 48 hours in Bhopal to address bed crunch in hospitals

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Army readies 150 beds isolation centre in 48 hours in Bhopal

In a bid to address the bed crunch in hospitals amid rising Covid-19 cases, a new isolation facility has been set up Army in Bhopal to tide over the crisis. The facility has 150 beds where Covid-19 patients will be quarantined and undergo treatment.

The facility was set up jawans in just 48 hours. State's Medical Education Minister Vishvas inspecting the facility and said that all necessary arrangements are being done to make the facility operational. He also lauded the Indian Army jawans for setting up the facility in a record time.

Meanwhile, the 'corona curfew' imposed in Bhopal has been extended till May 3. The curfew in the state capital was set to end at 6 am on April 26. It has been extended in Bhopal and Berasia town of the district till 6 am on May 3. A week-long 'corona curfew' was first imposed in Bhopal city from 9 pm on April 12 to curb the rising cases of COVID-19. It was further extended for another week from April 19 to April 26.

Essential services will be exempted from the corona curfew and people arriving in the city or leaving by rail, bus etc will not be inconvenienced.

Bhopal on Saturday reported 1,776 fresh cases, pushing its infection count to 78,934, including 707 fatalities.

In another related development, 22 isolation coaches having over 300 beds for COVID-19 patients became operational at the Bhopal railway station on Sunday, in a bid to reduce the burden on hospitals that are seeing a scramble for beds due to a surge in coronavirus cases. These coaches are equipped with essential medicines and necessary staff, and oxygen cylinders will also be made available there for emergency use.

