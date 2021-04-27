Image Source : PTI (FILE) BJP sets up 1,000 beds isolation facility in Bhopal as Covid-19 cases skyrocket (Representational pic)

In a bid to address bed crunch at hospitals in Bhopal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is setting up a Covid-19 isolation facility in the city. The facility is being set up at Bhoapl's Motilal Nehru Stadium in the Lal Parade Ground.

The Covid care centre will have at least 1,000 beds. Covid-19 patients including those on oxygen support will be provided medication here. The centre will not charge fees from the patients. It will be absolutely free of cost.

Doctors and nursing staff will be available at the centre round the clock.

Besides, regular chanting of the Gayatri Mantra, Mahamrityunjay Mantra and others will be played at the centre. Also, Ramayan will be telecast every morning and evening for the patients. BJP workers said that this will stimulate positive flow of energy amid the gloomy Covid-19 situation.

Earlier this week, a 150-bed COVID care centre was opened at an Army facility in Bhopal within 48 hours amid a sharp spike in cases. The medical staff at the facility will include military doctors. Ambulances and an oxygen concentrator would be be available at the centre for emergency purposes.

The landlocked state on Sunday had a COVID-19 caseload of 4,99,304, including a tally of 80,736 in Bhopal.

READ MORE: Army readies 150 beds isolation centre in 48 hours in Bhopal