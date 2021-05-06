Oxygen concentrators’ racket busted in Delhi, four arrested; 419 units seized

Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT On further search, 387 more oxygen concentrators weer recovered which was being sold at over Rs 70,000 per piece

As Delhi faces an acute shortage of medical oxygen supply amid skyrocketing Covid-19 cases, the Delhi Police have busted a racket involved in black-marketing of oxygen concentrators.

According to police, a raid was conducted at a restaurant-cum-bar in the city's Lodhi Colony area. Police claimed that 419 oxygen concentrators were recovered from Nege Ju Restaurant and Bar.

Police said that each oxygen concentrator was being sold for Rs 70,000. Police said that four people have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

Police said that it reported some suspicious activity at Nege Ju Restaurant and Bar in the central market in Lodhi Colony during patrolling. Police then searched the restaurant and busted the racket.

According to police, a person was found taking online orders for oxygen concentrators. Police found a total of 32 boxes of oxygen concentrators, along with boxes of thermal scanners and N-95 masks.

Following interrogation, the police found the owner of the bar as Navneet Kalra, and the accused revealed they have a wirehouse in Khullar Farm, Mandi Village.

An FIR has been filed under sections of the Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Diseases Act against the four accused who have been identified as Gaurav Singh, Satish Sethi, Vikrant and Hitesh.

