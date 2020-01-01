Our priority is to remain operationally prepared for all times: Army Chief General Naravane

Image Source : ANI Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday (January 01, 2020) visited the National War Memorial in Delhi and paid tribute to martyrs on the first day of New Year 2020. General Naravane, the 28th chief of Army Staff, said that their priority will be to be operationally prepared at all times with special attention on human rights.

"Our priority will be to operationally prepared at all times. We will pay special attention to respect human rights. I pray to Waheguru ji to give me the courage and strength to perform my duties as the Chief of Army Staff. All three services are ready to defend the country," Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said.

Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane took charge as Indian Army Chief on December 31

Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane took charge as the 28th chief of Army staff on Tuesday (December 31). He was serving as Vice Chief of the Army. Before taking charge as vice chief of the Army Staff in September, Lt Gen Naravane was heading the Eastern Command of the Army which takes care of India's nearly 4,000-km border with China.

In his 37 years of service, Lt Gen Naravane has served in numerous command and staff appointments in peace, field and highly active counter-insurgency environments in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

He has also commanded a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and an infantry brigade on the eastern front. He was also part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka and had served as India's defence attache at the Indian Embassy in Myanmar for three years.

Lt Gen Naravane is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy. He was commissioned into the 7th battalion, the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment in June 1980.

Army Chief Lt Gen Naravane a 'Sena Medal' awardee

The General is a decorated officer who has been awarded the 'Sena Medal' (Distinguished) for effectively commanding his battalion in Jammu and Kashmir.

He is also a recipient of the 'Vishisht Seva Medal' for his services as the Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) in Nagaland and the 'Ati Vishisht Seva Medal' for commanding of a prestigious strike corps.

