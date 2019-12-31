Image Source : New Army Chief Gen Naravane says terrorists waiting to cross border, troops prepared for all eventualities

The newly appointed Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, has said that even though the world is realising the severity of terrorism now, India has long been a victim of it. "Terrorism is a worldwide problem, India has been at the receiving end of terrorism for a long time. It is only now that the entire world and many countries affected with terrorism, are coming to realise what a threat it is," he said.

Gen Naravane also spoke of the preparedness of the army claiming that despite there being terrorists on the launchpads waiting to cross the border, the Army is fully prepared to face any eventuality. Speaking to news agency ANI, the General said, "There are ceasefire violations, we are aware that there are terrorists on the other side in various launchpads waiting to cross over but we are fully prepared to meet this threat."

"Our neighbour is trying to use terrorism as tool of state policy, as a way of carrying out proxy war against us. While maintaining deniability. However, this state can't last long, as they say you can't fool all the people, all the time," he added.

On the contentious issue of abrogation of Article 370, the Chief said, "Post the abrogation of article 370 there has been definite improvement in the situation on the ground. Incidents of violence have seen a marked decline, this augurs very well for population of J&K. It's a step forward towards bringing peace and prosperity to the region."

Gen Naravane, who is considered as an expert on China affairs, said that post Wuhan summit there has been a lot of improvement at the ground level as far as transgressions at the Chinese border are concerned. "Transgressions occurring due to differences in perception on where Line of Actual Control lies. Post Wuhan Summit, strategic directions were issued on how to maintain peace on the border. As its result, there has been a lot of improvement at the ground level," he said.