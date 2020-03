Image Source : AP (FILE) One more coronavirus case in Pune; number rises to 12 in Maha

One more person has tested positive for the coronavirus here, taking the number of confirmed patients of the disease in the city to nine, a senior official said on Thursday. District collector Naval Kishore Ram said a person who had a travel history to the United States has tested positive.

With this, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has reached 12. Apart from nine confirmed patients in Pune, two persons have tested positive for the virus in Mumbai and one in Nagpur.