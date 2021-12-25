Omicron scare: Cops in Gautam Buddh Nagar sensitise people about Covid protocols and night curfew

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Omicron scare: Cops in Gautam Buddh Nagar sensitise people about Covid protocols amid night curfew

Gautam Buddha Nagar Police conducted patrolling across the city on Saturday night to sensitise people about the COVID appropriate behaviour and the night curfew.

In view of a rise in Covid cases in several states, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday issued orders to initiate strict measures, including a statewide night curfew from December 25.

The restrictions have been put in place from 11 pm to 5 am till an indefinite period as the state saw daily Covid-19 cases almost double overnight to 49 on Friday.

The cops made announcement and asked people to strictly follow the new restrictions and carried out continuous patrols to ensure the guidelines are followed.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting on Friday and instructed officials to cap the number of people attending events like marriages to 200.

Adityanath also directed the officials to ensure that people arriving in Uttar Pradesh from other states or abroad are traced and tested for coronavirus, and extra vigilance is maintained on buses, railway stations and airports, he said.

