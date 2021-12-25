Vaccination for 15-18 yr olds from Jan 3, precaution dose for those above 60, says PM in address to nation

Follow us on Image Source : @PMO PM Modi addresses nation on Omicron and vaccines; here are top takeaways from his speech

As the nation witnesses a spike of cases of the new Covid-19 variant 'Omicron', the Prime Minister addressed the country on Saturday and assured that India has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds, 1.40 lakh ICU beds, 90,000 pediatric ICU & non-ICU beds. "We have more than 3,000 working PSA oxygen plants, 4 lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed throughout the nation," he said, adding that there is no need to panic.

Here are the PM's top quotes:

India will soon have the nasal vaccine, he said.

From 3rd January, India will have a vaccine for kids aged 15-18, assured the PM

"This is time to be careful while engaging in festivities"

It is not time to panic, but we all must be careful; Use of masks, hand sanitization must be followed, he said.

Global experience shows following all preventive measures at a personal level is a big weapon to fight Covid.

Nasal vaccine, the world's first DNA vaccine against Covid will soon start in India.

Over 90 pc of the eligible adult population got the first dose and over 61 pc have got both doses of Covid vaccine.

Covid vaccination for 15-18 years of children to start from January 3.

Those with comorbidities and above 60 years of age on the recommendation of their doctors will be eligible for precaution doses from January 10, 2022 onwards.

