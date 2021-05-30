COVID: Odisha extends lockdown till June 17

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Odisha extends coronavirus lockdown till June 17.

The Odisha government on Sunday announced extension of the lockdown by 16 more days till June 17 to further stem the spread of coronavirus.

The second phase of the lockdown was to end at 5 am on June 1.

"The lockdown is primarily aimed at restricting movement of people and not goods. All restrictions and exemptions of the previous lockdowns will be implemented in the third phase, too," Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said.

The weekend shutdown will also continue, he said.

As many as 9,541 more people tested positive for COVID-19, taking the tally to 7,56,684 on Sunday, while 33 fresh fatalities raised the toll to 2,719, a

health department official said.

Of the 9,541 new cases, 5,343 were reported from quarantine centres, and the rest were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Accordingly, the number of active cases rose to 95,266, he said.

The coastal state's positivity rate currently stands at 6.47 per cent.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of new cases at 1,342, followed by Cuttack at 716, Mayurbhanj at 695, Sundergarh at

595, Angul at 562 and Puri at 528.

Only three of Odisha's thirty districts reported less than 100 fresh cases each -- Deogarh (61), Gajapati (69) and Nuapada (50).

Taking to Twitter, the health department said, "Regret to inform about the demise of thirty three Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."

Angul district accounted for five deaths, followed by Boudh, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Sundergarh at three each.

Two fatalities each were registered in Deogarh, Cuttack, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Keonjhar and Khurda, and one each at Ganjam, Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada.

This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients in the state have died due to comorbidities.

As many as 11,513 people recuperated on Saturday, raising the number of those who have recovered from the highly infectious disease to 6,58,646.

Also Read: Odisha govt introduces facility to allow online access of COVID test reports

Latest India News