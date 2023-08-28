Nuh Shobha Yatra: Hindu organisations perform 'Jal Abhishek'; Haryana CM thanks citizens for maintaining peace

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tight security arrangements in view of the call for a Shobha Yatra by Hindu organisations

The Shobha Yatra organized by several Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat, concluded in Nuh on Monday with Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders performed ‘Jal Abhishek’ in Nuh's Nalhar Mahadev temple amid tight security. Meanwhile, a Haryana Police official died due to a heart attack during duty at the Shobha Yatra. Haryana had been put on high alert with heavy security arrangements in place fearing fresh violence in the Nuh district after a 'Shobha Yatra' was called despite the government denying permission for the procession.

VHP leaders perform 'Jal Abhishek'

VHP President Alok Kumar performed 'Jal Abhishek' at the Nalhar Mahadev temple amid tight security. Kumar said, “No issues related to law and order would arise”. Amid fears of fresh violence after the VHP announced the Yatra, the district administration enforced prohibitory orders under Section 144, urging locals in Nuh to stay indoors. Roads were barricaded with access restricted and outsiders were barred entry to the district, which saw clashes last month.

Locals not barred from performing 'Jalabhishek': Nuh police

Following the restriction imposed on the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra, the police said that locals were not barred from performing 'Jalabhishek'.

Speaking to the reporters, Haryana's Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Mamata Singh said, "Today was the last 'Somvaar' (Monday) of the Sawan month. We took all the precautionary measures. Forces were deployed at different locations in Nuh. Although, locals were coming to the Nalhar temple and performing 'Jalabhishek'. Locals were never barred from performing Jal Abhishek".

Speaking on the earlier violence incident, ADG Singh said, "Nearly 250 people were arrested. However, the investigation is still on".

Ruckus in Haryana Assembly after Congress raises Nuh violence issue

The Haryana Assembly was briefly adjourned on Monday following an uproar as the opposition Congress raised the issue of the violence in Nuh and sought a probe monitored by a high court judge.

Communal clashes had erupted in Nuh and its adjoining areas after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by a mob on July 31 leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.

When the Zero Hour commenced in the Assembly on Monday, the Congress members demanded a discussion on the Nuh violence, but Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the matter was sub-judice.

Police sub-inspector dies of heart attack in Haryana's Nuh

A Haryana Police sub-inspector died of a heart attack in Nuh today. Heavy security arrangements are in place in Nuh in view of the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat's call for a 'shobha yatra'. Hakmuddin (47), a resident of Utawar village, was deputed at Badkali Chowk, according to the police.

What had happened in Nuh?

Violence had broken out between two groups on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh district, on Monday in Nuh that claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards.

ALSO READ | Nuh VHP yatra HIGHLIGHTS: 51 members of Hindu organisations perform 'Jal Abhishek' at Nalhar Temple

ALSO READ | Haryana: Security tightened in Nuh ahead of VHP's shobha yatra call, drone deployed for surveillance

Latest India News