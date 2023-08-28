VHP procession row LIVE updates: Buses with Hindu activists head to hold yatra despite restrictions

Monday, August 28, 2023
     
VHP procession in Nuh LIVE updates: With the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) asserting that Hindu groups would go ahead with its procession in Haryana's Nuh on Monday, authorities ordered the closure of educational institutions and banks on the day, suspended mobile Internet and bulk SMS services, and imposed prohibitory orders in the communally-sensitive district. Haryana Police said the administration has denied permission for the yatra due to a meeting of the G20 Sherpa Group, scheduled to be held in Nuh during September 3-7, and to maintain law and order in the aftermath of the July 31 violence. Meanwhile, Haryana's Nuh district and its border areas turned into fortress as security heightened in the region in the wake of Braj Mandal Jal Abhishek Yatra called by Vishwa Hindu Parishad today (August 28). 

ALSO READ | Internet, SMS services suspended in Haryana's Nuh amid call for VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra | DETAILS

Live updates :VHP procession row

  • Aug 28, 2023 11:48 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj stopped at Sohna toll plaza

     Seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj from Ayodhya was stopped at the Sohna toll plaza by the administration. "I have come here from Ayodhya...The administration has stopped us here, they are not allowing us to move ahead nor they are allowing us to go back. So I am doing fast until death. If they (the administration) will shift me somewhere else, I will do fast until death there also," says Seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj

  • Aug 28, 2023 11:46 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Administration partially allows VHP to hold procession

    According to media report, the administration partially allowed VHP to hold a procession in Nuh amid heightened security. Earlier the authorities denied permission to the VHP to hold the procession but the Hindu organisation is adamant about going ahead with its plan in Nuh which recently saw a communal clash in which six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died when a religious procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad was attacked by a mob on July 31.

