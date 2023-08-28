VHP procession row LIVE updates: Buses with Hindu activists head to hold yatra despite restrictions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security stepped up ahead of the Yatra

VHP procession in Nuh LIVE updates: With the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) asserting that Hindu groups would go ahead with its procession in Haryana's Nuh on Monday, authorities ordered the closure of educational institutions and banks on the day, suspended mobile Internet and bulk SMS services, and imposed prohibitory orders in the communally-sensitive district. Haryana Police said the administration has denied permission for the yatra due to a meeting of the G20 Sherpa Group, scheduled to be held in Nuh during September 3-7, and to maintain law and order in the aftermath of the July 31 violence. Meanwhile, Haryana's Nuh district and its border areas turned into fortress as security heightened in the region in the wake of Braj Mandal Jal Abhishek Yatra called by Vishwa Hindu Parishad today (August 28).

ALSO READ | Internet, SMS services suspended in Haryana's Nuh amid call for VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra | DETAILS

Latest India News