Internet, bulk SMS services suspended in Haryana's Nuh amid call for VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra | DETAILS

The internet services has been suspended amid call for Brij Mandal Jal Abhishek yatra on August 28.

The district admisnitrion on Friday ordered the suspesnion of internet and bulk SMS servises in Haryana's Nuh from August 25 (evening) to August 29 after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) announced to hold Brij Mandal Jal Abhishek yatra on August 28.

The call for another yatra came a month after the communal clashes erupted in Nuh when the VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by a mob on July 31. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clash. Gurugram also witnessed stray incidents of violence.

Internet and SMS services suspended

Keeping in view of the agitation and damage of public and private property, the internet and SMS services has been suspended. As per the officials, there is an apprehension regarding misuse of social media/bulk messages for spreading rumours by bad social elements to disturb the peace and tranquillity of the society in Nuh.

Earlier, the Nuh Deputy Commissioner had written a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary, requesting him to suspend the mobile internet and bulk SMS service in the district from August 25 to August 29.

"It is brought to your notice that there is a call from Sarv Jatiye Hindu Mahapanchayat for Brij Mandal Shoba Yatra on 28.8.2023 in the district. Keeping in view of the agitation and damage of public and private property, there is an apprehension regarding misuse of social media/bulk messages for spreading rumours by bad social elements to disturb the peace and tranquillity of the society in the District Nuh. Therefore, it is necessary to suspend all the Mobile Internet and Bulk SMS services in district Nuh to avoid any untoward situation. Therefore, in the light of the aforementioned facts, you are hereby requested to issue necessary directions regarding the suspension of Mobile Internet and Bulk SMS Service from 25 August, 2023 (evening) to 29th August 2023 in District Nuh," the letter reads.

Nuh administration denies permission to hold Yatra

It is pertinent to mention that the authorities have denied permission to hold on August 28 VHP's Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra. The Nuh district administration on Tuesday (August 22) evening rejected the application for permission moved before it by the organizers of the yatra.

The 'mahapanchayat' by Hindu outfits at Pondri village in Palwal on August 13 (Sunday) decided to resume the VHP yatra from Nalhar temple in Nuh. At the 'Sarva Jatiye Mahapanchayat' on August 13, it was decided that the yatra will resume from Nalhar temple in Nuh and pass through Firozpur Jhirka's Jhir and Shingar temples in the district.

