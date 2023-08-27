Haryana: Security tightened in Nuh ahead of VHP's shobha yatra call, forces use drone for surveillance

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ANI Unprecedented security in the wake of call for procession by Hindu organisations

The security tightened in Nuh, Haryana ahead of the yatra called by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on August 28. The authorities were using drones for surveillance in the wake of recent violence in the district.

Earlier the state government on Saturday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) prohibiting the assembly of four or more people in an area as a precautionary measure till August 28.

The state government had suspended internet services in the area in view of a call for a 'shobha yatra'. Section 144 will be effective from August 26-28, said officials. During this period, no person will be allowed to carry weapons such as licensed firearms, lathis, axes and others.

However, the police denied the proposed religious procession.

Director-General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur presided over a meeting with senior officers of bordering states through videoconferencing and called for a coordinated effort to effectively deal with the situation.

In the meeting, attended by senior police officers of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, Kapur said the administration has denied permission for the yatra due to a meeting of the G20 Sherpa Group, scheduled to be held in Nuh during September 3-7, and to maintain law and order in the aftermath of the July 31 violence. The government announced the decision to suspend mobile Internet from August 26-28, apprehending the spread of rumors through social media ahead of or during Monday's rally.

VHP called for Shobha Yatra on August 28

A shobha yatra was planned to take place on August 28 by certain Hindu organisations in Haryana's Nuh district. The Nuh authorities had recently denied permission to hold the religious procession after clashes broke out between two groups in Haryana's Muslim-dominated Nuh district on July 31 during Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Brij Mandal Yatra. The order to suspend mobile internet was issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) TVSN Prasad on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram administration also denied permission to hold shobha yatra in the state.

Hindu organizations adamant on holding procession

According to an official statement on Saturday, police chief Kapur said despite permission being denied for the yatra, there are inputs that certain organisations have invited people from Haryana and neighbouring states to reach Nuh on August 28. He said all necessary arrangements have been made by the Haryana Police in view of the proposed yatra. Police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order. As a preventive measure, mobile Internet has been suspended in Nuh. While emphasising the need for sharing intelligence inputs to effectively deal with the situation, Kapur asked the senior police functionaries of bordering states to ensure regular monitoring of social media and share information about the people who try to disrupt peace through hate speeches and take action against them according to law.

Inter-state barricading should also be done to prevent any kind of mobilisation of people, he asserted. Nobody will be allowed to take the law into their hands. Kapur said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Mamta Singh will be the nodal officer and stationed in Nuh. He asked the police officers of bordering states that in case any incident that can disrupt communal harmony comes to their notice, it should be shared on a real-time basis so that preventive action can be taken on time.

Regarding the order suspending mobile Internet, the order by Prasad read, "...This order is issued to prevent disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Nuh and shall be in force with effect from August 26, 1200 hours, to August 28, 2359 hours." On Friday, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata wrote to Prasad, bringing to his notice that the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat had called for a Brij Mandal Shoba Yatra in the district on August 28. In the letter, he said there is an apprehension of the misuse of social media/bulk messages by anti-social elements to disturb the peace.

"Therefore, it is necessary to suspend all mobile Internet and bulk SMS services in Nuh district to avoid any untoward situation," Khadgata wrote, requesting Prasad to issue the necessary directions. In his Saturday order, Prasad said there is a clear potential for the disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in Nuh via the spread of rumours and inflammatory content through the Internet. He ordered the temporary suspension of mobile Internet services (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, CDMA, GPRS), bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls.

