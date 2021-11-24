Not all demands of farmers including MSP have been accepted: Satya Pal Malik

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik

Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik on Wednesday said that not all demands of the farmers have been accepted including the basic MSP.

Satyapal Malik congratulated the Prime Minister for moving forward towards finding a solution and showing a large heart by repealing the farm laws but said, "not all demands of farmers have been accepted. MSP is their basic demand. Government should accept this demand and form a committee. If they do it, farmers would withdraw their protest."

"I would urge farmers to get assurance on MSP & committees formed to address other issues and go home. I would advise them not to stretch it (protest) unnecessarily. MSP is their basic demand and I'm with them on this issue," Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik added.

He further said, "I would step down (from the post of Governor) the minute I get any indication to this effect from those who have appointed me."

