Wednesday, November 24, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Not all demands of farmers including MSP have been accepted: Satya Pal Malik

Not all demands of farmers including MSP have been accepted: Satya Pal Malik

"I would urge farmers to get assurance on MSP & committees formed to address other issues and go home. I would advise them not to stretch it (protest) unnecessarily. MSP is their basic demand and I'm with them on this issue," Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik added.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 24, 2021 19:22 IST
Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik
Image Source : ANI

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik

Highlights

  • Not all demands of farmers have been accepted. MSP is their basic demand, Satya Pal said.
  • Would urge farmers to get assurance on MSP & committees formed to address other issues, he added.
  • Pal congratulated PM Modi for moving forward towards finding a solution

Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik on Wednesday said that not all demands of the farmers have been accepted including the basic MSP.

Satyapal Malik congratulated the Prime Minister for moving forward towards finding a solution and showing a large heart by repealing the farm laws but said, "not all demands of farmers have been accepted. MSP is their basic demand. Government should accept this demand and form a committee. If they do it, farmers would withdraw their protest."

"I would urge farmers to get assurance on MSP & committees formed to address other issues and go home. I would advise them not to stretch it (protest) unnecessarily. MSP is their basic demand and I'm with them on this issue," Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik added.

He further said, "I would step down (from the post of Governor) the minute I get any indication to this effect from those who have appointed me."

ALSO READBSF row, Tripura violence, Central funds, Covid vaccination: What Mamata discussed with PM Modi today

ALSO READ | Rebel Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh joins BJP

Latest India News

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News