Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Rebel Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh joins BJP

Rebel Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh on Wednesday joined BJP.

Aditi Singh has been attacking Congress over various issues including the lack of leadership. She had questioned the exodus of several top leaders from the party while suggesting that the party's top brass should introspect.

Aditi Singh had also supported the Modi government's move to abrogate Article 37 0 from Jammu and Kashmir angering the Congress leadership.

The Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit had written to the Speaker seeking Aditi Singh's disqualification as Raebareli MLA for defying the party whip and attending a special Assembly session organised by BJP government led by CM Yogi Adityanath last year to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Meanwhile, a day after meeting Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday held talks with AAP leader Sanjay Singh and Apna Dal (K) chief Krishna Patel in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls.

Former BSP MLA Vandana Singh also joined the BJP.

ALSO READ: UP polls: SP-AAP alliance in the offing? Akhilesh Yadav meets Sanjay Singh