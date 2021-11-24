UP polls: SP-AAP alliance in the offing? Akhilesh Yadav meets Sanjay Singh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP polls: Will SP-AAP alliance in the offing? Akhilesh Yadav meets Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow and sparked rumours of a possible alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Sources said, in the meeting which lasted for over an hour, both the leaders talked about focusing on uprooting BJP in the state. "I met Akhilesh Yadav and strategic discussion took place on common issues to free Uttar Pradesh from BJP. If our alliance is finalised, we will inform. As of now, no discussion took place about seat sharing," Sanjay Singh said.

Akhilesh Yadav, who has been touring extensively, is trying to tie up with as many regional and small parties in the state. Akhilesh and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Tuesday met to discuss seat-sharing for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. "Badhte Kadam," Chaudhary said on his official Twitter handle and also posted a photograph with Yadav. Later in a tweet, the Samajwadi leader said, "Shri Jayant Chaudhary ji ke saath badlav ke ore (With Jayant for change). As per sources, the deal on 25-30 seats have been finalised.

