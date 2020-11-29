Several trains short terminated, partially cancelled as farmers' protest continues. Check full list

Image Source : PTI Northern Railways short terminates, diverts trains due to farmers' stir

The Northern Railways has said some trains will be short terminated, short originated or will be diverted as the farmers' protest against farm bills continues in Punjab. The Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railways Deepak Kumar has issued a release in this regard.

Here's a list of trains affected due to the farmers' stir

2715 Nanded -Amritsar express special train commencing on November 28 will be short terminated at New Delhi

02716 Amritsar - Nanded train commencing on November 30 will short originate from New Delhi and will remain partially cancelled between New Delhi- Amritsar- New Delhi

02925 BandraTerminus - Amritsar express journey commencing on November 28 will be short terminated at Chandigarh

02926 Amritsar- Bandra Terminus express journey commencing on November 30 will short originate from Chandigarh and will remain partially cancelled between Chandigarh- Amritsar-Chandigarh

02903 Mumbai Central- Amritsar express special journey commencing on November 27 will be diverted to run via Beas - Tarntaran - Amritsar 02904 Amritsar- Mumbai Central express journey commencing on November 28 will be diverted to run via Amritsar -Tarntaran - Beas

04650/74 Amritsar- Jaynagar express special journey commencing November 29 will be diverted to run via Amritsar -Tarntaran - Beas

04649/73 Jaynagar -Amritsar express special journey commencing November 27 will be diverted to run via Beas - Tarntaran - Amritsar

