3 Indian Army officers, 13 soldiers killed as truck falls into gorge in North Sikkim

In a tragic incident, three Indian Army officers and 13 soldiers were killed when a truck they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in North Sikkim on Friday (December 23). The accident took place in Zema, the Indian Army said in a statement.

The ill-fated vehicle in which the jawans were travelling was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu.

The vehicle lost control and skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn, it added.

A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been air evacuated. Unfortunately, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident.

The Army vehicle that met with an accident in North Sikkim.

"Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families, at this hour of loss," a statement from the Army stated.

Expressing grief over the incident, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered his condolence to the bereaved families. "Deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim," he said.

"The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured," Rajnath Singh added.

