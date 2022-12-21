Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tawang clash: Satellite images reveal Indian soldiers firm on their positions at LAC in Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang clash: As the Opposition continues to attack the government over the recent skirmish between the Indian and Chinese armies in Tawang, an Australia-based think tank has released satellite images, showing the exact situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh.

The images revealed that Indian soldiers are standing firm on their positions and neither they were beaten nor moved from their positions. Earlier on December 16, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the central government, alleging Indian soldiers are being thrashed by China's PLA.

According to reports, the satellite images are from the exact locations from where a skirmish was reported between the armies of the two countries on December 9. According to images, the Indian soldiers are standing firm on their positions at a height of 13,000 feet and they have not taken even a single step back. The images also revealed that there is no trace of the Chinese army being present in the region.

Indian Army built trenches, bases, and artificial boundaries

After images were released, top sources in the Indian Army stated that the area of operation is approx 10-14 km from the Battalion deployed in the region. They said that the Indian Army also built trenches, bases, and artificial boundaries to engage any incursion by PLA.

According to top army sources, the Chinese 'Perception and claim line' is also different. They also claimed that PLA local patrol team was instructed by its commander to dominate the 'claim line.'

Notably, the 'Claim line' is just after crossing the riverine Nala below the mountain and further towards the top. Indian army's main Battalion headquarter is 3 km away from the LAC but their position is spread to 6 posts. Meanwhile, the Indian Army claimed that it is tracking all orders of battle of the Chinese PLA minutely.

It should be mentioned here that the armies of both countries have clashed at least five times at LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.

ALSO READ: India-China troops clash along LAC: Congress slams government, seeks discussion in Parliament

Latest India News