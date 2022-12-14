China constructs new military camp near LAC close to Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh - Details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV China has constructed a full-fledged military camp near LAC in Ladakh region.

China LAC military camp: Amid heightened tension at the Arunachal Pradesh border, reports have emerged that China has constructed a new military base near the Line of Actual Control close to strategically important Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. Satellite images reveal that Chinese PLA has established full-fledged military infrastructure in the area.

A comparison of satellites photos, accessed by India TV, from June 15, 2020 and October 4, 2022 shows astonishing details of the new Chinese camp that also reportedly has advance air defence system installed. The pictures are of an area very close to Khurnak fort near the Pangong Tso lake.

A small advance landing ground, ballistic shelter are clearly visible in the photos. A few tanks and fighter jets are also seen. Not only this, China has also contructed two bridges in the region for faster movement of troops and armoured vehicles, tanks and infantry. While one bridge has been completed, construction of another is underway.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", the Indian Army said on Monday.

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh following deadly clashes between troops of both countries in Doklam.

In his statement on the clash in both Houses of Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Indian Army bravely thwarted an attempt by the Chinese PLA to "unilaterally" change the status quo in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9.

There were no fatalities or serious injuries to Indian troops in the scuffle, he said. Rajnath Singh also said Indian troops confronted the attempt in a "firm and resolute manner", and Chinese personnel went back to their locations due to the timely intervention of Indian commanders.

