No deaths, no serious injuries in India-China Arunachal border clash, says Centre

India-China clash updates in Parliament: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday informed the Parliament that there have been no serious injuries or deaths in the recent India-China clash in Arunachal Pradesh and emphasised that Indian armed forces are committed to protect territorial integrity of the country. Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", the Indian Army said on Monday.

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

"Our armed forces are committed to protect territorial integrity of our country. No loss of life or any serious injury to our soldiers. Our armed forces are always ready to stop any attempt of transgression at our borders. I am confident this House will respect capability, valour and commitment of our armed forces," Rajnath Singh informed Rajya Sabha.

"Chinese side asked to refrain from such actions, and maintain peace, tranquillity along border. I want to say clearly that till the time Modi government is in power, no one can capture one inch of land," Rajnath added.

He also made an identical statement in Rajya Sabha. Singh's statement came a day after the Indian Army said troops from two sides clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector and the face-off led to "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides".

"On December 9, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner," Singh said.

"The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts," he said.

