India-China face-off: Viral video allegedly shows December 9 clash near LAC in Arunachal's Tawang

India-China Tawang face-off: An undated video has surfaced on social media allegedly showing Indian and Chinese soldiers in a clash. The viral video is being shared widely in the context of the December 9 Tawang face-off between India and China near Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh. However, the authenticity of the video has not been verified by the government or the Indian Army.

In the video, it can be seen that the Indian troops are thrashing Chinese PLA soldiers who are trying to transgress. It shows the Chinese troops with spike batons, shields trying to transgress into the LAC but were thwarted by the Indian soldiers. The video has not been officially verified by the government.

The Centre on Tuesday informed the Parliament in session that Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Tawang area near the LAC on December 9.

The face-off took place when Chinese PLA soldiers were trying to illegally construct a fencing wall near the LAC and unilaterally trying to change the status quo.

The face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", the Indian Army said on Monday. However, sources said Chinese soldiers suffered more injuries than the Indian side.

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

The Indian troops clashed with over 300 Chinese PLA soldiers, reports said.

Making a statement in the Parliament, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said that no major injuries, no Indian soldier died in the face-off. The situation is under control.

Rajnath Singh told Parliament that Indian troops successfully thwarted an attempt by Chinese soldiers to transgress the LAC on December 9 in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector.

In a statement which the Defence Minister read out in both Houses of Parliament, he said that Indian troops in a brave and resolute manner pushed back the Chinese troops back to their positions after a physical scuffle, in which minor injuries were suffered by both sides in Yangtse area of Tawang sector.

ALSO READ | India-China border clash: IAF jets patrol skies over Arunachal to prevent violation by Chinese PLA

ALSO READ | India's permanent seat in UNSC was sacrificed because of Nehru's love for China: Amit Shah reminds Congress

Latest India News