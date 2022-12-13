India's permanent seat in UNSC was sacrificed because of Nehru's love for China: Amit Shah reminds Congress

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

India-China face off: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress party reminding it of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's blunder of offering United Nations Security Council Seat (UNSC) seat to China after the opposition cornered the government over India-China's latest clash at the LAC.

Amit Shah said, "India's permanent seat in the UN Security Council was sacrificed because of Nehru's love for China."

The Union Home Minister further assured the nation saying, "No one can capture one inch of land till the Narendra Modi government is in power.

Addressing reporters outside Parliament House, Shah also said the Congress had raised the border issue in Parliament to avoid questions on the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation's FCRA [Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act] cancellation.

The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), he alleged, had got Rs 1.35 crore from the Chinese Embassy. Its registration was cancelled as this was not according to FCRA rules, he said.

He applauded Indian soldiers for their valour.

"I want to say it clearly... till the time the BJP government led by Prime Minister Modi is in power, no one can capture an inch of our land," Shah said.

"I saw the question hour list and after seeing question number 5, I understood the anxiety (of Congress). The question was regarding the cancellation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF)," Shah said.

"If they would have allowed I would have given an answer in Parliament that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received grant of Rs 1.35 crores from the Chinese Embassy during 2005-2007, which was not appropriate as per FCRA. So as per the rules, Home Ministry cancelled its registration," he said.

"Yangtse is under my assembly constituency and every year I meet the Jawans and villagers of the area. It’s not 1962 anymore. If anyone tries to transgress, our brave soldiers will give a befitting reply," said Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.

Hitting back at the Modi government, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Probe into PM Cares Fund and see whom all have donated to it, PM Cares Fund has received money from a lot of Chinese companies."

