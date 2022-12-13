Indian Air Force jets patrol skies of Arunachal Pradesh to prevent violation by Chinese PLA

Follow us on Image Source : IANS IAF troops patrol Arunachal Pradesh after the escalating border tension with China.

After tensions erupted between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Arunachal Pradesh, Indian Air Force (IAF) jets were seen patrolling the skies of Arunachal Pradesh. The purpose of this patrolling was to prevent the Chinese Army from violating the Line of Actual Control (LAC). IAF sources have said that multiple fighter aircrafts were seen flying near the LAC and that the patrolling is being done to prevent air space violations by the Chinese Air Force.

The clash between the Indian Army and Chinese PLA on the 17,000-ft high peak in Arunachal Pradesh took place on December 9. However, China has been repeatedly trying to take control of the peak since then. Meanwhile, sources in the Indian Army have said that India has firm control on the peak. This peak provides a commanding view on both sides of the border, the sources said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too held a high-level meeting with the NSA, Army Chief, and CDS on Tuesday morning to discuss the tension along the LAC.

The commanders of both Indian and Chinese armies have also held a flag meeting to restore normalcy.

