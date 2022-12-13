'Arunachal is part of India since ancient period': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on India-China troops clash

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE India emerged powerful, says Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday responded to reports of clash between Indian army and Chinese troop along LAC in Tawang Sector, Arunachal Pradesh.

“India has emerged as a soft power. India is united and has become powerful. Arunachal Pradesh is part of India since the ancient period and PM Modi has presented it in a beautiful way,” said Rijiju.

A crucial meeting in Delhi

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Services Chiefs briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the security situation along the Line of Actual Control with China. The security forces updated him on the clashes between troops of both sides in Tawang, said Defence Sources

What Indian Army said

"On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," the Indian Army said in a statement.

"Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," it said.

‘Much more’ injures on PLA side, says Arunachal MP Tapir Gao

Ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP from Arunachal-East, Tapir Gao on Monday said he heard that some injuries were reported on the Indian side but China’s People's Liberation Army (PLA) suffered much more.

"...I heard that a few injuries were reported on the Indian side but PLA suffered much more injuries...Indian soldiers at the border won't budge even an inch...The incident is condemnable..," news agency ANI reported quoting Tapir Gao as saying.

The clash along LAC likely to rock Parliament

Congress targeted government over the reports of clash between India-China troops and sought discussion in Parliament on Tuesday. The grand old party said the government needs to take the nation into confidence by discussing the issue in Parliament. Now, the issue is likely to rock the Parliament on Tuesday with several Congress leaders set to move adjournment notices in both Houses for discussing the issue. The Congress has also alleged that the Modi government was suppressing the border issue due to which China was acting with increasing audacity.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Again our Indian Army soldiers have been provoked by the Chinese. Our jawans fought in a resolute manner and a few of them have been injured too."

"We are one with the nation on the issues of national security and would not like to politicize it. But the Modi government should be honest about the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC since April 2020.

"The government needs to take the nation into confidence by discussing this issue in Parliament," Kharge said on Twitter, adding that "we are forever indebted to the valour and sacrifice of our soldiers"

(With agency input)

