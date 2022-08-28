Noida Supertech Twin Towers demolition: Scenes after planned bringing down of sky-high structures

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, @SHASHBHANDARI Noida Twin Towers demolition caught live

Noida Supertech Twin Towers demolition: After a long wait and legal procedure, the illegal Suptertech Twin Towers were demolished in first ever controlled destruction of a residential building at such a big scale in the country.

As planned, the twin towers were demolished exactly at 2:30 PM. At the trigger button was pressed, a huge explosion was heard upto several kilimoters. The entire structure collapsed to mere dust and debris within 3-4 seconds, covering the entire skyline and nearby buildings in a thick dust covers for upto 30-60 mins. '

Image Source : SHASHWAT BHANDARI, INDIA TVWater being sprinkled on trees, roads after Twin Towers demolition in Noida

However, in order to have minimum impact in the environemnt in and around near the destruction site, the authority was completely prepared.

Water and sanitizer dispensers were installed on roads near the towers, and buildings adjacent to the site which swirled into action just right after the demolition.

Image Source : SHASHWAT BHANDARIWater and sanitizers being sprinkled in around roads, trees after demolition of Noida Supertech Twin Towers demolition.

A huge crowd had gathered a few kilometers apart from the demolition site as people lined up to catch a rare bringing down of residential towers.

Image Source : SHASHWAT BHANDARIPeople gather to watch demolition of Noida Twin Towers

