Noida twin tower demolished in 9 seconds leaving behind 55,000 tonnes of debris

Noida twin tower demolition: After much waiting and deliberation, the Noida Supertech twin tower was on Sunday demolished in just 9 seconds by waterfall implosion technique. The court-mandated demolition was done after around 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and adjoining ATS Village societies in Sector 93A were evacuated by 7 am on Sunday. Nearly 3,000 vehicles and 150-200 pets, including cats and dogs were also displaced. MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COVERAGE

Over 3,700 kg explosives was used to bring down the 100-metre-tall structures borne out of corruption in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.

While the nearby Noida-Greater Noida Expressway was closed from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm, the city remained a no fly zone for drones.

The air space in one nautical mile radius above the blast zone was also briefly unavailable for flights during demolition time, according to the Noida Authority.

Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering was tasked with safely pulling down the structures. Edifice had roped in South African experts Jet Demolitions for the project. The whole exercise was being overseen by the local Noida Authority. The Edifice boss had said since the Supreme Court had also ordered that this project should be done in the shortest possible time and with no disturbance to neighbouring residents, the implosion technique became the choice.

Around 500 police and traffic personnel besides the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) were deployed as the area around Supertech's twin towers here was put out of bounds for civilians ahead of Sunday's planned demolition of the structures.

Road diversions were put in place early in the morning, as evacuation of all residents from the two adjoining housing societies of Emerlad Court and ATS Village in Sector 93A was completed around 8 am, police officials said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Sharma said the health department had stationed six ambulances at the site equipped with officials and medicines. Beds were reserved at the district hospital and private medical facilities Yatharth, Felix and Jaypee too.

The eye-popping event has left behind a whopping 55,000 tonnes of debris, even as some estimates put the figure at 80,000 tonnes. The debris is expected to take an estimated three months to be cleared and disposed of.

