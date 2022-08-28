Noida twin towers demolition LIVE updates: 3,700-kg explosives to bring down structures in 9 seconds

Noida twin towers demolition: The stage is set for the safe demolition of Supertech's twin towers at 2.30 pm today in what is expected to be a breathtaking spectacle of engineering to raze to the ground the nearly 100-metre-tall structures borne out of corruption. The towers -- both taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar -- will be brought down in less than 15 seconds by waterfall implosion technique. They will be the tallest structures yet in India to be demolished. The evacuation of around 5,000 residents of two housing societies near the soon-to-be-demolished twin towers of Supretech has been completed. While nearby Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be closed from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm, the city will remain no fly zone for drones. The air space in one nautical mile radius above the blast will also remain briefly unavailable for flights during demolition time. Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering has been tasked with safely pulling down the structures. Edifice has roped in South African experts Jet Demolitions for the project. The whole exercise is being overseen by the local Noida Authority.

