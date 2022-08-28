Sunday, August 28, 2022
     
  4. Noida twin towers demolition LIVE updates: 3,700-kg explosives to bring down structures in 9 seconds
Noida twin towers demolition: Over 3,700 kg explosives has been used to bring down the structures in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 Noida Updated on: August 28, 2022 9:10 IST

Noida twin towers demolition: The stage is set for the safe demolition of Supertech's twin towers at 2.30 pm today in what is expected to be a breathtaking spectacle of engineering to raze to the ground the nearly 100-metre-tall structures borne out of corruption. The towers -- both taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar -- will be brought down in less than 15 seconds by waterfall implosion technique. They will be the tallest structures yet in India to be demolished. The evacuation of around 5,000 residents of two housing societies near the soon-to-be-demolished twin towers of Supretech has been completed. While nearby Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be closed from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm, the city will remain no fly zone for drones. The air space in one nautical mile radius above the blast will also remain briefly unavailable for flights during demolition time. Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering has been tasked with safely pulling down the structures. Edifice has roped in South African experts Jet Demolitions for the project. The whole exercise is being overseen by the local Noida Authority.

 

 

  • Aug 28, 2022 9:10 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Evacuation of adjacent buildings completed

     

    The evacuation of of around 5,000 residents in the two housing societies near the soon-to-be-demolished twin towers of Supretech has been completed. 

  • Aug 28, 2022 9:08 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Supertech Twin Towers will be demolished later today at 2:30pm

  • Aug 28, 2022 9:07 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Evacuation underway around Supertech Twin Towers

  • Aug 28, 2022 9:06 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Police announce to vacate the area around Supertech Twin Towers

  • Aug 28, 2022 9:05 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Combined force of NGOs is working to rescue dogs at the last moment before demolition

  • Aug 28, 2022 9:04 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be closed from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm

  • Aug 28, 2022 9:00 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Green corridor has been established to attend to any emergency situation

