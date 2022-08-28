Sunday, August 28, 2022
     
Noida twin tower demolition: Hours before it becomes a history - the excitement, anxiety

Noida Twin tower demolition: Over 3,700 kg of explosives has been loaded into the twin towers, which are scheduled to be imploded at 2.30 pm, and an area of roughly 500 square metres around them has been converted into an exclusion zone, where no human, vehicle or animal is allowed.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Noida Updated on: August 28, 2022 11:59 IST
Noida twin tower demolition
Image Source : PTI Noida twin tower demolition

Noida twin tower demolition: Around 500 police and traffic personnel besides the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed as the area around Supertech's twin towers here was put out of bounds for civilians ahead of Sunday's planned demolition of the structures.

Road diversions were put in place early in the morning, as the evacuation of all residents from the two adjoining housing societies of Emerlad Court and ATS Village in Sector 93A was completed around 8 am, police officials said.

Over 3,700 kg of explosives has been loaded into the twin towers, which are scheduled to be imploded at 2.30 pm, and an area of roughly 500 square metres around them has been converted into an exclusion zone, where no human, vehicle or animal is allowed.

 

India Tv - Noida twin tower demilotion

Image Source : PTIPeople pose for pictures as they vacate the area around Supertech twin towers ahead of the demolition
India Tv - Noida twin tower demolition
Image Source : PTIMedia personnel assemble on a flyover to document the demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida
India Tv - Noida twin tower demolition
Image Source : PTIResidents of Gezha Gaon, a shantytown located next to Supertech Emerald Court assemble to watch the demolition
India Tv - Noida twin tower demolition
Image Source : PTIVolunteers help vacate stray dogs from the area around Supertech twin towers
India Tv - Noida twin tower demolition
Image Source : PTIPolice personnel keep a watch from a flyover
