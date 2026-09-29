Rahul Gandhi claims 727 voters removed from Delhi's Bela Estate, Election Commission clarifies

New Delhi:

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, once again targeted the Election Commission and CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, claiming that 727 of 728 names were removed from the voter list in Delhi's Bela Estate on the banks of the Yamuna. In response, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said the concerned Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) had already addressed the matter, and the deadline for filing claims and objections had been extended.

Rahul Gandhi made the remarks in a post along with a video of his visit to a 'jhuggi' in Bela Estate on the banks of the Yamuna in the national capital on Monday evening.

'Only one name remains in the voter list'

In the post in Hindi accompanying the video, the Congress leader alleged that 728 people live in Bela Estate on the banks of the Yamuna, and after the SIR of electoral rolls, only one name remains in the voter list while the other 727 names have been struck off.

"728 people live in Bela Estate on the banks of the Yamuna. After SIR, only one name remains in the voter list - the other 727 names have been struck off. These people have been living here for decades. They have already voted in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2025 Delhi elections. In 2023, their homes were demolished – but they didn't go anywhere; they're still right here. In 2023, their homes were demolished, but they didn't go anywhere; they're still right here. Today, I went to their jhuggi and heard directly from them what the Election Commission has done to them," he said.

"On the phone with the SDM, I said exactly this -- having a house or not has no connection to the right to vote. CEC Gyanesh Kumar himself has said that "House Number 0" is for the homeless. Yet, 727 people's names have been struck off. This isn't SIR; this is a method of vote theft. From those who already have the least, their only power is being snatched away. Gyanesh Kumar will go. But the system that made him do this will also have to answer," he said.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be heard speaking with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) about the voter deletions in the area and asks him to share his name and designation, adding that he would deal with the official in another way.

Here's what the Election Commission said

Responding to Rahul Gandhi, the Election Commission said the matter had already been addressed by the concerned ERO and explained the reasons behind the deletion of the names from the voter list.

During the exercise, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) distributed Enumeration Forms to electors at their registered addresses and later collected the forms from them. Regarding polling station number 38 (old PS 33) covering Bela Estate, the ECI said the area is located on the western bank of the Yamuna, where most electors were engaged in cultivation. Agricultural activities in the area were discontinued in 2021, while dwelling units there were demolished in 2022-23. Following the demolition, BLOs marked the affected electors as DSDD (Demolished Structure/Demolished Dwelling), as they were no longer residing at their registered addresses. As a result, 728 electors were deleted from the electoral roll.

The poll body said some of these electors subsequently shifted to temporary tarpaulin tents beneath the Geeta Colony Bridge. Under Section 20 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, read with the guidelines in Chapter 8 of the Manual of Electoral Roll, such people can be enrolled as homeless electors.

For these electors, the ECI said special camps were organised on September 18 and 20, 2026, at JJ Bela Estate and Vijay Ghat, where 496 Form 6 applications were received. These applications are being processed and will be decided based on BLO verification, following which eligible electors will be enrolled at their current places of residence.

The EC added that electors who have not yet submitted Form 6 can apply online or offline. Those left out can also contact the helpline at 011-23933221 for assistance.

The poll body said the deadline for filing claims and objections had been extended. "The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the period of filing claims and Objections for NCT of Delhi till October 30, 2026. In case any eligible elector finds his/her name missing in the draft roll, he can fill Form-6 to enroll himself/herself as a new elector along with declaration and supporting documents," the EC said in a statement.

The claims and objections can be filed in following forms:

Form 6: Application for enrolment of new elector along with declaration & supportive documents.

Application for enrolment of new elector along with declaration & supportive documents. Form 6A: Application for addition by Overseas Indian

Application for addition by Overseas Indian Form 7: Application for objecting proposed inclusion or seeking deletion of existing entry

Application for objecting proposed inclusion or seeking deletion of existing entry Form 8: Shifting of residence within or outside constituency by existing elector, application for correction in particulars, replacement of EPIC without correction and marking of PWD elector, along with declaration and supportive documents.

The EC said that the application forms can be submitted physically to the ERO, Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), BLO and also at designated locations (polling stations). The application forms can also be submitted online at: https://voters.eci.gov.in and the ECINET Mobile App.

The poll body also reiterated its commitment to a transparent, participative, and inclusive revision process, ensuring that ‘no eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll.'

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