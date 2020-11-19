Image Source : PTI Noida: Health teams conduct random COVID-19 tests on Metro passengers travelling from Delhi

As part of the drive to control coronavirus cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, health officials from the district on Thursday conducted random antigen tests on passengers travelling from neighbouring Delhi.

The random tests for coronavirus were done at the Botanical Garden and Ashok Nagar Metro stations on Thursday, the second day of such a drive in the district.

The drive was initiated by the district administration and Health Department to prevent the spread of corona infections, following instructions by District Collector Suhas LY.

Gautam Buddh Nagar CMO Dr Deepak Ohri told IANS: "Random sampling is getting conducted to find out how many people are infected. This will prevent the spread of infection. We are getting cooperation from the public."

On Wednesday, the random antigen tests were done by the health teams on the DND flyover border and Chilla village border. Of the 81 and 84 persons tested at the two spots, one and two cases respectively were detected.

"People want to be testing and we are offering them the facility. The campaign will continue in order to rid the district of corona infections," the CMO added.

On November 17, during an online meeting with health and other officials, Suhas had directed for random checking of passengers coming from Delhi in view of the growing number of patients in the national capital.

He also emphasised on the need for contact tracing of patients and directed officials to ensure all possible treatment for corona patients as per Covid-19 protocol and government guidelines at all government and private hospitals in the district.

