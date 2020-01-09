Noida Authority plans to make DND-Sec 56 stretch signal-free by February

Representational image

In a move to provide relief to commuters, the Noida Authority is planning to create a stretch of approximately 5.39 km free from traffic signals. The said stretch will be between DND and Noida Sector 56 T-point. The Noida Authority is expecting to make this stretch signal-free by February.

The city authority recently held a meeting with traffic police and Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to work on the plan to make the said stretch signal free.

According to Time of India, Noida Authority general manager Rajeev Tyagi while speaking on the project said that an initial survey has been conducted by traffic police and CRRI who have noted intersections those would be needed to be blocked.

Some of the major intersections which will come in the way on this stretch would be BSNL intersection, Sector 19 crossing, Sector 12/22 intersection, T-point at Sector 20 substation, and some more.

Meanwhile, Noida Authority has also said that the traffic police will further tighten noose on illegally parked vehicles near offices and will push bus drivers not to park vehicles along the main road and instead utilise Transport Nagar bus stand in Sector 69 which is now operational.

