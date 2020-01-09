Thursday, January 09, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 1 dead as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Patparganj Industrial Area

1 dead as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Patparganj Industrial Area

32 fire tenders had rushed to the spot soon after a call regarding the fire incident was received. The blaze in Delhi's Patparganj Industrial Area has claimed the life of one person. Cause of the fire could yet not be ascertained.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 09, 2020 7:37 IST
Patparganj Industrial Area fire
Image Source : ANI

Massive fire in  Delhi's Patparganj Industrial Area

At least one person was killed after a massive fire broke out in Delhi's Patparganj industrial area early on Thursday. The fire department had received a call about the incident after which 32 fire tenders had rushed to the spot. Efforts to douse the flames are currently underway.

According to news agency ANI, the fire was reported at a paper printing press in the area. 

The cause of the fire could yet not be ascertained.

India Tv - Patparganj Industrial Area fire

Image Source : ANI

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Patparganj Industrial Area 

More details are awaited. 

Also Read | Horrific video shows Ukrainian plane emits fire, crashes with loud bang in Tehran

Also Read | Maharashtra: Fire at Vasai Fort, no casualty​

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News