1 dead as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Patparganj Industrial Area

Massive fire in Delhi's Patparganj Industrial Area

At least one person was killed after a massive fire broke out in Delhi's Patparganj industrial area early on Thursday. The fire department had received a call about the incident after which 32 fire tenders had rushed to the spot. Efforts to douse the flames are currently underway.

According to news agency ANI, the fire was reported at a paper printing press in the area.

The cause of the fire could yet not be ascertained.

Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out in Delhi's Patparganj Industrial Area

More details are awaited.

