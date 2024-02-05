Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to meet PM Modi in Delhi on February 7

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar politics: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to visit Delhi on February 7. During his visit to the national capital, the Janata Dal (United) leader will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister will also meet Home Minister Amit Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president during the two-day visit.

The meeting with the top brass of the BJP will be held days after the JD(U) supremo snapped ties with the opposition alliance and joined hands with the BJP again to form the NDA government in the state.

Kumar is expected to return to Bihar on the evening of February 8 after his meeting with the key leader of the BJP in Delhi.

Bihar Deputy CMs meet PM Modi

Earlier in the day, newly appointed deputy chief ministers of Bihar Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha met Prime Minister Modi in the Parliament complex.

Choudhary also claimed that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is attempting horse-trading. He also said that the BJP-JD(U) has an absolute majority in the Bihar government. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, the Bihar Deputy CM said, "BJP-JD(U) has an absolute majority in Bihar Government. RJD is attempting horse-trading but they don't know that this is democracy. Two parties have formed the government there with the support of HAM. What is the problem here? We don't want the vote of the Congress party. Who is asking for their votes?"

Bihar Congress MLAs in Hyderabad

According to the news agency PTI, the Congress MLAs from Bihar are camping at a resort in Hyderabad amid fears of poaching by the BJP-led NDA. Telangana Congress sources said the number of visitors from Bihar staying at the resort is over 20. The opposition legislators are likely to stay in Hyderabad till February 11.

It is pertinent to mention that the Congress, the second largest constituent of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in Bihar, which lost power last week, has 19 MLAs in the state assembly.

Trust vote on February 12

The newly formed NDA government in Bihar, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, seeks a trust vote on February 12. The budget session of the Bihar Assembly will begin on February 12, stated a revised notification issued on the matter on Thursday.

Earlier, the less-than-a-week-old government headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was scheduled to seek a vote of confidence on February 10. However, according to a fresh notification, the session will now commence on February 12 which will also witness the governor’s address to a joint session of members of both Houses.

The election of a new Speaker, who would succeed Awadh Bihari Choudhary of the RJD, is also scheduled on February 12 and so is the tabling of the state Economic Survey.

The JDU chief, who submitted his resignation as Bihar CM ending a spate of speculations lately, took oath as the Chief Minister for the record ninth time on on January 28, this time in alliance with his former ally BJP. He ditched the Mahagathbandhan and the Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc and rejoined hands with the BJP whom he had dumped less than 18 months ago. Eight leaders from the new alliance took oath as ministers.

