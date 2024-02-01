Nitish Kumar led NDA govt to seek trust vote in Bihar Assembly on Feb 12

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

The newly formed NDA government in Bihar will seek the trust vote in the state assembly on February 12. The budget session of the Bihar Assembly will begin on February 12, stated a revised notification issued on the matter on Thursday.

Earlier, the less-than-a-week-old government headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was scheduled to seek a vote of confidence on February 10.

However, according to a fresh notification, the session will now commence on February 12 which will also witness the governor’s address to a joint session of members of both Houses.

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on January 28 took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth time, ditching the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDIA and forming a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

The election of a new Speaker, who would succeed Awadh Bihari Choudhary of the RJD, is also scheduled on February 12 and so is tabling of the state Economic Survey.

The budget which was earlier slated for tabling on February 12, will now be presented a day after.

The session will come to a close on March 1 after eleven working days.

It is likely to be a stormy budget session as the NDA has moved a no-confidence motion against the Speaker (of the RJD), who has not resigned so far.

Hectic lobbying is on for the posts of the Speaker and ministers.

