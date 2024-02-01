Jharkhand: 1-2-3...43, JMM-Congress MLAs 'attendance' video shown to Governor goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Ranchi: JMM leader Champai Soren with supporting MLAs at a meeting in Ranchi.

In Jharkhand, MLAs from the ruling coalition, endorsing Champai Soren for Chief Minister, performed a roll call at Raj Bhavan during their visit to Governor CP Radhakrishnan, presenting a video as evidence of majority support. The roll call, initiated by Champai Soren and captured on video, featured MLAs audibly stating numbers to affirm their presence. This footage was reportedly displayed to the governor during their meeting. Post-meeting, Champai Soren addressed the media, emphasising their plea to Governor Radhakrishnan to extend an invitation for government formation.

Champai Soren, chosen as the legislative party leader of JMM, spoke to the media after meeting the governor and expressed their request to be invited to form the government. The meeting occurred amidst political uncertainty following the resignation and subsequent arrest of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a corruption case.

Champai Soren, in a letter to the Governor, urged a prompt decision on government formation, highlighting the lack of a government in Jharkhand for 18 hours and the resulting confusion. He submitted a letter of support signed by 47 MLAs from JMM, Congress, and RJD, surpassing the majority mark in the 81-member Assembly.

The ED investigated Hemant Soren in connection with an alleged illegal land ownership change racket by the mafia in Jharkhand, a claim he vehemently denies.

Hemant Soren accused the ED of abusing its power to destabilise the democratically elected government, seeking Supreme Court intervention, with the petition listed for tomorrow.

In his petition, Hemant Soren alleged the Enforcement Directorate is acting under the Central Government's directives, aiming to destabilise the democratically elected government in Jharkhand, where he serves as the Chief Minister.

