Niti Aayog lauds Uttar Pradesh's oxygen transport and tracking model as Covid ravages rural areas

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Niti Aayog lauds Uttar Pradesh's test-and-track model as Covid ravages rural areas

Niti Aayog has lauded the test-and-track model launched by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. The state government has launched a mammoth drive to test and track Covid-19 patients and ensure medical oxygen is made available to all patients who are undergoing treatment at their homes. The drive is aimed at especially helping people living in rural areas. The Aayog commended the state government for arranging medical oxygen to meet increased demand.

"A laudable model for oxygen transport & tracking! Uttar Pradesh government has established oxygen hubs and developed a dashboard - OxyTracker, through which tankers can be tracked in real-time," the government's think tank said.

"This allows quick and smart allocation of oxygen. Result-1000MT O2 being lifted instead of 250MT before!" it added.

The Aayog said that house-to-house visits undertaken in a mammoth drive in over 90,000 villages of Uttar Pradesh to identify and isolate positive patients and trace contacts will serve as a model for other states to replicate. Such a proactive test-trace-treat model, it said, is a highly effective way of tackling the surge. The exercise was undertaken after the panchayat polls in the state.

The Adityanath government has developed an OxyTracker to ensure a smooth, timely and transparent supply of oxygen to hospitals in the state. The demand for medical oxygen went up exponentially in the latest wave of Covid-19. The state has managed to ensure a smooth supply of more than 1,000 tonnes of medical oxygen to hospitals.

The state government is also providing oxygen cylinders to Covid-19 patients who are undergoing treatment at their homes. All the district commissioners and district magistrates have been asked to arrange oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 patients. Oxygen cylinders are being provided on the presentation of the Covid-19 positive report and a prescription by a doctor.

The Yogi Adityanath government has taken several measures to flatten the Covid curb including the extension of the statewide lockdown till May 17. Chief Minister himself is visiting hospitals to review preparedness and issuing necessary directives.

READ MORE: 216 crore vaccine doses to be available in 5 months: Govt

READ MORE: Gap between two doses of Covishield extended to 12-16 weeks

Latest India News