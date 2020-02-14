Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu to install CCTV in buses with funds from Nirbhaya Fund

Bus Romeos and others in Tamil Nadu beware. The Tamil Nadu government has decided to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in all the buses to enhance women's safety, said Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

Presenting the 2020-21 budget for the state in the Assembly on Friday he said in order to enhance the safety of women in buses, CCTV cameras are to be fitted in all buses at an estimated cost of Rs 75.02 crore allotted under the Nirbhaya Fund.

Action will be taken to introduce electronic ticketing in all transport buses to enable cashless transactions. In the Budget Estimates for 2020-21, Rs 2,716.26 crore has been allotted for the Transport Department, he said.

