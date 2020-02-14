Supreme Court Justice faints in courtroom during hearing of Nirbhaya gang rape case

Supreme Court judge faints in courtroom during hearing of Nirbhaya gang rape case

Supreme Court judge Justice R Banumathi fainted in the courtroom on Friday while dictating order on the Centre' plea seeking separate hanging of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

As per reports Justice Banumathi soon regained consciousness and was taken to the chamber by other judges on dais and Supreme Court staff. She has been taken on wheelchair for medical treatment. Justice A S Bopanna, while rising, said that the order in the matter will be passed in-chamber.

The bench of judges which included Justices Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna along with Justice Banumathi said no ground of judicial review of the rejection of mercy petition is made out by Sharma, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 case.

All material including Sharma's medical report placed before President who applied his mind in rejection of mercy plea, the apex court said.

The top court rejected the contention of Sharma that he is mentally ill and said his medical report suggests he is stable.

The trial court had on January 31 stayed "till further orders" execution of the four convicts in the case -- Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31), who are lodged in Tihar Jail.

Also Read | Bag emanating mysterious sound found inside Supreme Court premises

Also Read | SC dismisses petition of Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Kumar Sharma challenging rejection of mercy plea