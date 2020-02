Image Source : PTI Bag with mike and power bank recovered from Supreme Court premises

An abandoned bag was found inside the Supreme Court premises on Friday. According to reports, a mysterious sound could be heard from the bag, which was recovered from the top court premises. The bag was taken to an open area after an alarm was raised about the incident.

Later, a power bank and a mike were recovered from the bag. The mike may have been the source of the mysterious sound, reports said.