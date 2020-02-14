SC dismisses petition of Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Kumar Sharma challenging rejection of mercy plea by President Kovind

Nirbhaya rape and murder case: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the petition of death-row convict Vinay Kumar Sharma challenging the rejection of the mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four convicts on death row in the 2012 case, has also sought commutation of his death sentence to life imprisonment claiming that he has "developed mental illness" inside the prison due to the alleged "torture and ill-treatment".

A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna said the court will pass orders on Friday at 2 pm on Sharma's plea. The bench heard arguments for nearly two hours on behalf of Sharma and the Union of India and NCT of Delhi.

Advocate AP Singh appearing for Sharma argued that his client's mercy petition was rejected by the president in a "mala fide" manner and all relevant records were not produced before him.

