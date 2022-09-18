Follow us on Image Source : PTI NIA raids multiple locations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh to probe case of 'terrorist training'

Highlights NIA raided multiple locations across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana today.

The raids were related to case of "terrorist training" under the guise of Karate lessons.

The raids were conducted in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool, Nellore, Kadapa, and in Telangana's Nizamabad.

NIA raids: The National Investigation Agency on Sunday (September 18), raided multiple locations across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the case of "terrorist training" under the guise of conducting Karate lessons. The raids were conducted in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool, Nellore, Kadapa, and in Telangana's Nizamabad areas. The agency is searching the residence of PFI District Convene Shadulla, who is the main accused in this case.

In Nizamabad, at least 23 teams of NIA conducted raids, whereas at least 2 teams were present in the Guntur district. The police have already arrested Mohammad Imran and Mohammad Abdul Mobin, and treason cases have been registered against them.

Besides, NIA nabbed fives extremists who were allegedly responsible for training terrorists in the guise of giving Karate lessons.

Latest India News