Sidhu Moose Wala killing: NIA conducts searches at various locations across Delhi-NCR, Punjab

Sidhu Moose Wala killing: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday, conducted searches at several locations across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Punjab, in connection to the killing of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Sources said that the raids were conducted at residences of gangsters Neeraj Bawania and Tillu Tajpuria.

As per reports, the searches were conducted in connection with suspected terror gangs linked to the killing. The development came following the arrest of the sixth shooter in the Sidhu Moosewala killing, who was nabbed from the India-Nepal border.

Gangster Kala Rana's residence in Haryana's Yamunanagar and gangster Vinay Deora's residence in Punjab's Faridkot were raided by the NIA today. The roles of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who came into fore as the mastermind behind the killing of the singer; Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a close aide of Bishnoi, are on NIA's radar along with other gangsters in the case. Bishnoi is presently lodged in the Tihar Jail.

The Delhi Police had earlier arrested three shooters and the Punjab Police had killed two others in an encounter.The sixth shooter, Deepak Mundi, and two of his associates were arrested on Saturday from the West Bengal-Nepal border in a joint operation with the Delhi Police and central agencies. The two associates – Kapil Pandit and Rajinder – have been accused of providing logistic support and weapons to the shooters.

Preliminary interrogation of the three accused arrested on Saturday revealed that Rajinder was stationed in Nepal earlier and he was in touch with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, the mastermind in the case. Brar was also the mastermind of their escape plan, Yadav said.

Sharing details of their escape plan, DGP said, "Mundi and Kapil Pandit had reached West Bengal shifting their base from Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. They planned to reach Dubai through Nepal using fake passports."

He said the alternate plan was to reach Thailand through land route via Nepal and Bhutan or if fake passports were delivered to them in Nepal, they would take a flight to Bangkok and later reach Dubai.

