NIA raids banned PFI members' locations in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Rajasthan: NIA raids banned PFI members' locations.

NIA raids in Rajasthan : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at multiple locations belonging to the alleged members of the now banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Rajasthan, officials said today (February 18).

According to sources, the raids are being carried out at Kota, Bhilwara, Sawai, Madhopur, Bundi and at other places. The raids started early on Saturday morning and are currently underway.

"They were working for PFI and were holding senior posts in the organisation. Recently we recorded a statement of the accused who disclosed us about them. We have also gathered evidences after which raids were conducted," the source said.

The source added that there was possibility of arrests in the matter. More details are awaited in this regard.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: NIA raids multiple locations including Delhi-NCR, Punjab after questioning gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

ALSO READ: NIA raids over 50 locations in north India in probe against terrorist-gangster nexus

Latest India News