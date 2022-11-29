NIA raids multiple locations including Delhi-NCR, Punjab after questioning gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

NIA on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations including Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and other states in premises linked to gangster Laurence Bishnoi and aides Neeraj Bawana and Tillu Tazpuriya after questioning them.

Bishnoi is currently under arrest by the NIA in connection with terror-gangster nexus case. During his questioning, the NIA had learnt about a few conspiracies after which they decided to conduct search operations.

"Investigations have revealed that Lawrence along with his brothers, Sachin and Anmol Bishnoi and associates, including Goldy Brar, Kala Jathedi, Kala Rana, Bikram Brar and Sampat Nehra were also raising funds to carry out all such terror/criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons and widespread extortion," said an NIA official.

The investigations have revealed that a syndicate of terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers led by Bishnoi was involved in many targeted killings and extortion from businessmen, professionals, including doctors and this had created a widespread scare and terror among the public at large.

All such criminal acts were not isolated local incidents but part of a deep-rooted conspiracy amongst the terrorists, gangsters, drug smuggling cartels and networks, operating from both within and outside the country.

